Tech Meets Sustainability: The Global South’s Green Leap

The world’s environmental challenges don’t need visas - they cross borders freely. Luckily, so do solutions. And right now, some of the most exciting ones are coming from the Global South, where young problem-solvers are rolling up their sleeves and reimagining what “green development” actually looks like. It’s no longer just about avoiding harm; it’s about building something better - cleaner, smarter, and surprisingly fun.

Recently, I had the chance to sit down with several young innovators from Singapore to Brazil (yes, real conversations - not Zoom fatigue hallucinations) to hear how they are pushing the frontier of sustainability. If you like what you’re about to read, you can also tune in to our special podcast series Global South Next Generation: Voices and Visions, where these stories come alive even more vividly.

Singapore: The intersection of technology and sustainability

In Singapore, one of the world’s most digitally advanced nations, the conversation around green development is closely linked to technology.

When I spoke to Ian Chew, founder of Greenie Web, he told me his sustainability journey began with a deceptively simple question:

“Does going digital always mean going green?”

Spoiler: it doesn’t.

While digital technologies offer efficiency and innovation, they also come with substantial environmental costs, especially in terms of energy consumption.

Data centers, for example, are prime examples of this paradox. These facilities consume massive amounts of electricity and require energy-intensive cooling systems to manage the heat generated by their operations.

In fact, things got so intense in Singapore that the government temporarily paused the construction of new data centers in an effort to curb the country’s rising energy consumption.

Ian's solution? Tackles the problem at its core - the code itself. He is developing low-carbon computer code to reduces energy demand in data processing without compromising performance. By optimizing how code is written and executed, green coding minimizes energy use, offering a sustainable path forward that balances digital progress with environmental responsibility. Think of it as teaching computers to run marathons without gasping for breath.

Brazil: Policy, forests, and a new kind of green mobility

Across the world in Brazil, I had a conversation with Douglas Ferreira, international relations coordinator for the Workers’ Party Youth. His lens is different but just as important: policy-making and industry innovation.

Brazil, with its abundant water resources and vast forests, is positioning itself as a country where businesses can not only thrive but do so sustainably.

Douglas explained that the future of data centers in Brazil could involve a harmonious integration with the environment. He envisioned creating a synergy between these centers and the surrounding ecosystems, leveraging Brazil’s abundant forests to help manage the heat generated by the systems.

Additionally, Brazil is placing significant emphasis on electric mobility as part of its green development strategy. Remember ethanol-fueled cars? Brazil was doing biofuel before it was cool. The country has long been a pioneer in biofuels, particularly ethanol derived from sugarcane, which has played a central role in its automotive industry since the 1970s. Building on this tradition of integrating sustainable solutions into its economy, Brazil is now focusing on the electric vehicle sector.

Now, the country is going full throttle on electric mobility. Government incentives and tax cuts are pushing EV adoption, while the charging network grows almost as fast as Brazilians talk about football.

Collaborating across borders: Why no country can go green alone

If the climate crisis were a group project, the Global South is the team member who actually does the work.

During my reporting, one point kept resurfacing: green development is a team sport, and China is becoming a major player in powering the transitions happening across the Global South.

In Brazil, China is making notable contributions to the electric vehicle sector, helping drive the transition from traditional fuel-powered cars to greener alternatives. Chinese EV giants have established production facilities in Brazil, where they are not only providing sustainable transport options but also creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

In Africa, China is playing a key role in renewable energy development, particularly in solar power. Chinese companies are building large-scale solar farms in countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, and Zambia, providing clean, affordable energy to communities and contributing to the continent’s growing shift toward renewable resources. China has also helped finance and developed wind and hydroelectric power projects across the continent, offering solutions to the energy access challenges that many African nations face. This collaborative approach is helping Africa leapfrog traditional energy systems and move directly toward clean energy solutions, which are vital for achieving the continent’s long-term development goals.

In Singapore, a highly digitalized nation at the forefront of technological innovation, China is collaborating on digital solutions for sustainability. Companies like Greenie Web are tapping into China's advances in low-carbon technologies, including green coding and energy-efficient systems.

In short: this is what practical global cooperation looks like - not just speeches, but tech transfers, investments, and shared innovation.

Green development for all

One thing all my conversations had in common - whether in Asia, Africa, or Latin America - was the unmistakable feeling that young people aren’t waiting for permission. They have ideas, solutions, and above all, urgency.

Green development is not just a challenge, but it is an opportunity. From rewriting how code is written, to rethinking how cars move, to redesigning how countries collaborate, the Global South’s young innovators are already building tomorrow’s solutions.

And trust me - after speaking with them personally, I can say the future of sustainability is not only bright... it’s creative, bold, and surprisingly fun.

If these stories spark your curiosity, tune in to our special podcast series Global South Next Generation: Voices and Visions,, where we dive deeper into these conversations and explore how young people from the Global South are reshaping the world, one brilliant idea at a time.

Photo: An aerial view of Yongning County in Yinchuan, featuring scattered rooftop photovoltaic systems and a dedicated photovoltaic industrial park [Photo: VCG]