U.S. National Security Strategy Keeps Allies In and China Out

The new U.S. National Security Strategy (NSS) marks a decisive and strategic revival of “America First 2.0,” representing a more refined, sharper and far more ideologically laden shift with practical impact and stronger assurances to the U.S. AS compared to Biden's 2022 version.

While some have termed this NSS as a signal of a global retreat, with less emphasis on the obligations of checking Russia and China and with more focus on securing the near border and the Western Hemisphere of the U.S., this is far from the real strategic picture of calm and meticulous calculations, and aligned with the broader goal of Trump’s Peace Through Strength and America First doctrines.

This NSS openly narrows U.S. obligations, with greater priorities on specific theatres, and projects the essence of economic power and technological dominance as the core base of American influence and power projection, without neglecting the unrivalled hard power might.

The narrowing of the definition of U.S. interests reflects this fundamental change in the new NSS. Previous strategies, especially after the Cold War, have largely expanded the role and obligations of the U.S. in almost all international issues, from climate to democracy promotion, that are deemed to be interlinked with the U.S. security and interests.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The 2025 NSS rejects this notion, while outlining a defined ecosystem and periphery: protecting the Western Hemisphere; securing economic and technological primacy especially against China; preventing foreign domination in strategic energy regions; and protecting the homeland through new focus on missile defence and tightened borders.

This is a direct call for prioritising the core interests and fundamental threat factors for the American people, without the baggage of globalist visions and obligations and acting as a free donor to the world at the expense of its own survival and worse, without getting the needed supportive goodwill returns from others. The 2025 NSS explicitly states that global domination is not a core U.S. objective, but not to be confused with a retreat into isolationism, but a reset toward prioritised regionalism and a reimagination of core interests, with the Indo-Pacific and the Western Hemisphere at the core.

The ideological framing remains another unique different front, focusing on sovereignty, cultural identity, and civilisational confidence at the forefront, with profound emphasis on restoring America’s cultural spectrum, defending conservative and traditional institutions, and curbing the influence of globalist ventures and intent that have eroded U.S. national sovereignty.

This can be seen in the criticism of woke policies from Europe to Canada, challenging establishment elites and seeing unchecked mass migration as a new strategic threat. For decades, these issues have been tolerated under the disguise of globalism and woke understanding, but the new lense of framing the issue is being reshaped into one that of strategic threats, as new risks and threats of de-stabilisation and risks of safety and security rise.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The increased foreign presence and incursion into the Western Hemisphere, have been the growing threat to the U.S. and Trump has foreseen this, with the new focus on tackling this threat being seen in the NSS. A renewed Monroe Doctrine style posturing with Trump style containment, to block foreign powers from setting a deeper foothold in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This is where the new framework and angle of the Chinese influence and power containment are being reassigned, where Beijing’s investments in ports, telecoms and energy infrastructure in these regions are now being classified as direct national security concerns which will require new U.S. countermeasures and responses.

Now, both allies and other partners are expected to pay their fair share of their obligations to ensure their own security, and not exploit the free ride provided by the U.S. security umbrella that stretched from one end to the other across the globe.

For the U.S. to continue to provide the security assurances, especially with the rising costs of security deterrence and the growing nature of threats, further U.S. commitments will need greater defence spending and commitment on the part of these players, for them to also fulfil their own share of their own security obligations. They are also expected to comply with the new interests of the U.S., from economic to geopolitical interests and expectations. Burden redistribution will alleviate the unnecessary stress on the production capacity to meet the needs and demands of the U.S. military, which has been diverted to supporting new fronts of conflicts especially in Ukraine which did not threaten the immediate needs or interests of the U.S.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

This new burden sharing expectation is not confined to Europe and NATO alone, Asia and the Indo-Pacific are expected to comply with this new strategic transactional angle, for these players to meet the baseline criteria of the right investments on their own deterrent capacities to show the seriousness and willingness as a credible partner of the U.S.

Geoeconomic Front and Keeping Power Gap

Economics forms the backbone of the 2025 NSS. Unlike previous strategies that view this from the lenses of the traditional power framework, Trump embeds the notion of economic security and industrial strategy as the core centre of national security, and not only in the conventional transactional approach as has been criticised by many.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Security and defence policies are intertwined with the need for equal returns on key economic and technological advantage preservation, and ensuring that other partners are fully aligned with supportive of the long term architecture of economic and geopolitical needs of the U.S., knowing that any downturns to this traditional dominance will also mean that they will be weakened and threatened by revisionist powers out to dethrone the U.S. led system.

The tools of tariffs, reshoring capacity, restoration of energy dominance, and supply-chain sovereignty are made as fundamental core priorities to win a long-term contest with China, and as a new forward in maintaining the economic gap with China. The NSS also identified the failures of past economic engagement with Beijing, and the new focus will be how and where China’s technological and economic ambitions pose the primary challenge to U.S. power.

Emphasis will be on tightening restrictions and access on sensitive technologies and high end chips, expanding export controls, and restructuring global supply chains to reduce risk and vulnerabilities.

Dominance will continue to be sought in the hemispheric and Indo-Pacific advantage, while also realising that it will be wasteful to attempt to dominate in every theatre and front without obvious returns, which serve only as a distraction and a wastage of U.S. resources and manpower.