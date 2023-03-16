‘Third World War’ if he isn’t elected in 2024, says Trump

A warning from Donald Trump: if Republicans won’t elect him as President and get him to the White House again, a third World War will come.

“This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country.

“World War III is looming like never before in the very dark and murky background. Lack of leadership is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to our beautiful USA and likewise to the world itself.

“Hopeless Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion. We cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House, or our country is doomed. Thank you very much.”

Trump claims these in a short campaign video posted to his Truth Social account.

Before this video was posted, Trump also warned that the world is facing a global war if he isn’t back at the Oval Office.

“This is the final battle. They know it. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows that this is it,” Trump said at CPAC. “Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country.”

NBC News reported that “Trump has repeatedly said the country is on ‘the brink of World War III’ and made the case that he is the one to bring it back to peace and prosperity.”

On Monday a grand jury heard from two key witnesses, which are believed to be among the final ones before it decides whether or not to indict the ex-president, a decision which reportedly could come within days.

World War Fears

In a previous campaign sortie in South Carolina, this is what he said, “The 2024 election is our one shot to save our country.”

“Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III. We’re at the brink of World War III, just in case anybody doesn’t know it. As president, I will bring back peace through strength.”

In another gathering in Maryland earlier this month, Trump told his listeners that America should stop spending billions of dollars on defending Ukraine and that he would end the war in just “one day” if elected.

It appears that the former president sees himself as the Messiah to come in 2024.

