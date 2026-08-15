‘This is the BEST time’: Recruiter criticised for shaming job seeker over offer negotiation

A post on Reddit’s r/jobs has described someone who was working with a third-party recruiter throughout a hiring process having an unpleasant experience from the start. They described their interactions as abrasive, difficult, and at times feeling like bullying. Despite the recruiter’s pushback on their requested start date and various other asks, the hiring company itself agreed to everything and confirmed it in the offer letter.

The problem arose when the original poster saw the full package. The benefits were worse than their current role across the board. They decided to take the job anyway because the fit is good and the salary is higher, but they asked, professionally, whether the company would consider a sign-on bonus to offset the incentives they would be giving up by leaving.

The recruiter’s response was to shame them for not raising it earlier.

“The thing is, I couldn’t have known I wanted it until I saw what the company was offering,” the original poster wrote. “Is it bad form to try to negotiate after an offer letter? If so, how does one negotiate without knowing what’s being offered?”

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

What Reddit said

The thread was firmly on the original poster’s side, and had sharp things to say about the recruiter’s motivations.

“You are not wrong. The recruiter is just thinking of the money they’ll earn if you get the job, so they don’t care about your benefit package. Fight for yourself, as this recruiter doesn’t care about your interests,” one netizen wrote on Reddit.

Another was equally direct about what was driving the behaviour: “He’s pissed because he doesn’t get paid unless you accept an offer. This behaviour is typical of a lot of recruiters: they don’t want to do anything difficult, they just want to be the middle man and collect a check. You are within your rights to discuss whatever you want, as long as you are OK with being told ‘no’ and walking away.”

One commenter addressed the timing question head-on: “You have every right to negotiate, and in fact this is the BEST time to do that, at the time of the offer. Later on, you will need to scale mountains to get the company to offer you what you’re really worth, so get it before you start. The recruiter is an [expletive]. Dump them.”