The 2040 Power Race: America, China and India Fight for Global Influence

The contest for global supremacy is already underway—but the winner will not necessarily be the country with the biggest army or economy

The question sounds like the sort of geopolitical parlour game that invites a simple answer: by 2040, will the United States, China or India be the world’s most powerful country?

It is, however, the wrong kind of simple question.

Power is changing. The country that dominates the next generation will not necessarily be the one with the largest military, the biggest population or even the highest gross domestic product. The decisive advantage may belong to whichever nation can combine economic strength, technological innovation, artificial intelligence, industrial capacity, military capability, energy security and human capital more effectively than its rivals.

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That puts three countries at the centre of an extraordinary strategic contest.

America has the technological and military advantages. China possesses extraordinary industrial and economic scale. India has demographic weight, a rapidly expanding economy and growing technological and geopolitical influence.

By 2040, the balance between them could determine much of the shape of the international order.

America still has the strongest hand

The United States begins this race with advantages that are difficult to replicate.

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Its military has global reach. Its technology companies operate at the frontier of artificial intelligence and advanced computing. Its universities and research institutions remain major centres of innovation. Its aerospace and defence industries possess capabilities that few countries can match.

But American power extends beyond hardware.

Washington has spent decades constructing alliances and strategic partnerships across Europe and the Indo-Pacific. The global role of the dollar gives the United States an additional source of influence, while American companies remain deeply embedded in the world's technology and financial systems.

Yet there is no guarantee that today's advantages will automatically translate into dominance in 2040.

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Political polarisation, fiscal pressures and domestic divisions could constrain America's ability to pursue a coherent long-term strategy. Its greatest challenge may therefore be less about defeating an external rival than maintaining the political, economic and technological conditions that have historically made American power so formidable.

If the United States continues to attract talent, innovate faster than its competitors and maintain its alliance network, it could remain the world's most influential power for decades.

But history offers few examples of permanent supremacy.

China is building power on an industrial scale

If America's greatest advantage is its technological ecosystem, China's may be its ability to manufacture and deploy at extraordinary scale.

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China has become a central player in global manufacturing and has developed major capabilities in electric vehicles, batteries, solar energy, infrastructure and advanced industrial production.

It is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence, telecommunications, space technology and modern military capabilities.

This combination matters.

A country that can both develop strategic technologies and manufacture them at enormous scale possesses a formidable advantage. In any future competition over advanced industries, energy systems or defence production, industrial capacity could prove as important as scientific discovery itself.

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Yet China's trajectory is not without risks.

An ageing population, declining birth rates, debt and property-sector pressures present long-term challenges. At the same time, tensions with the United States are increasingly affecting trade, technology and access to strategically important components.

China's challenge, therefore, is not simply to become richer.

It must turn economic and industrial scale into sustainable innovation while navigating demographic pressures and an increasingly competitive international environment.

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India could be the most consequential surprise

India is perhaps the most difficult country to assess because its greatest potential lies in what it could become rather than simply what it is today.

It does not yet possess America's global military reach or China's manufacturing capacity. But it has something both countries would value enormously: a huge population and a comparatively young demographic profile.

That alone does not guarantee great-power status.

A young population becomes an economic advantage only when people are educated, healthy, skilled and employed productively. If India can achieve that transformation while continuing to expand its infrastructure, technology sector and economy, its influence could rise dramatically.

India's strategic position also gives it room to manoeuvre.

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It is strengthening ties with the United States and other Western powers while maintaining long-standing relations with Russia. It is expanding its role in the Indo-Pacific and building relationships across the developing world.

That diplomatic flexibility could become one of its greatest assets.

India may not need to choose between the existing centres of power. It could instead become one of them.

The real battle may be fought by machines

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The most important contest of the next 15 years may not take place in the traditional military arena.

It may take place inside laboratories, data centres, semiconductor factories and technology companies.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a strategic resource. The countries that can develop advanced AI, secure computing capacity, produce sophisticated semiconductors and deploy those technologies across industry, defence, healthcare and government could gain an advantage extending far beyond the technology sector.

This is why the rivalry between Washington, Beijing and New Delhi should not be viewed simply through the traditional lens of military power.

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The critical questions are becoming different.

Who can educate and retain the best scientists?

Who can build the most advanced computing infrastructure?

Who can secure the supply chains behind critical technologies?

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Who can turn research into mass-market products?

And who can integrate new technology into the wider economy quickly enough to make it a source of national power?

The answers could matter more in 2040 than conventional rankings of military strength.

Energy will decide who can afford the future

There is another competition running alongside the technology race: energy.

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A modern economy cannot function without reliable energy, and the next generation of industries will require enormous amounts of it.

Nuclear power, solar energy, batteries, electric vehicles and emerging energy technologies could therefore become central to economic and strategic competition.

The country that can secure abundant and affordable energy while developing the technologies of the next energy era will have a major advantage.

This is particularly important because energy security and technological security are increasingly becoming inseparable.

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India has people. China has scale. America has networks.

The three countries possess different forms of power.

America's strength lies in its combination of technology, military capability, capital, institutions and alliances.

China's advantage lies in industrial capacity, economic scale, infrastructure and strategic state capacity.