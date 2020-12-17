Home International COVID-19 overwhelmed as virus cases hit new record

Tokyo hospitals overwhelmed as virus cases hit new record

has so far avoided imposing strict lockdown measures

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19
- Advertisement -

’s are struggling to provide routine care because of a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, officials warned Thursday as new infections in the Japanese capital hit another record high.

The city raised its alert level for availability of medical services to the top of a four-tier warning system for the first time since was introduced.

has so far avoided imposing strict lockdown measures and has seen a smaller outbreak than many other countries, with only around 187,000 infections and 2,700 deaths recorded overall.

But with cases on the rise, this week the prime minister urged citizens to reconsider holiday travel, and suspended a controversial domestic tourism campaign in an attempt to slow the spread of infection.

- Advertisement -

Tokyo logged 822 new cases on Thursday — breaking its record for the second day running and marking a jump from around 600 per day in recent weeks.

“Providing both regular medical care and coronavirus care has become difficult because of the growing number of hospitalised patients,” Masataka Inokuchi, vice president of the Tokyo Medical Association, said.

Governor Yuriko Koike called on residents to “continue avoiding non-essential outings”.

Tokyo has two Covid-19 alert systems — the other is for the level of contagion, which was raised to the maximum level last month.

- Advertisement -

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Kit Siang warns Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases might outstrip China soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 14 -- DAP's Lim Kit Siang has urged Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim to...
Read more
Featured News

Twitter users poke fun at ‘Hi guys, I’m Harry! and I’m Meghan!’ Spotify trailer

https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/preview/mol/2020/12/15/6198253723409955087/636x382_MP4_6198253723409955087.mp4 Twitter users in droves poke fun at the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s new Spotify podcast pointing out how much...
Read more
Featured News

In Johor, Orang Asli run for the woods over fears of Covid-19 in village

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 11 -- A group of Orang Asli from Johor have fled into the surrounding forests for...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram