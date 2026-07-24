Trump promises Marcos he will raise South China Sea concerns with Xi Jinping after Filipino sailor attacked with baton

PHILIPPINES: United States President Donald Trump has assured Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he will bring up the Philippines’ concerns over escalating South China Sea tensions in his next meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, following a violent confrontation at Ayungin Shoal that left a Philippine Navy sailor with a serious head injury.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the assurance was made during a phone call between the two leaders, Philippine Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez confirmed on Thursday.

“President Trump assured President Marcos that he will take up the concerns of the Philippines in his next meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,” Gomez said.

The incident that prompted the call

The phone call comes in the wake of a confrontation on July 20 in which a China Coast Guard member struck a Philippine Navy sailor on the head with a wooden baton during a tense encounter at Ayungin Shoal, causing a serious head injury.

According to PNA, Marcos had summoned Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan to Malacañan Palace on Tuesday to address the violent confrontation directly. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos conveyed to Jing his intent to “reset” the Philippines’ relations with China, while also seeking an end to violent confrontations in the disputed waters.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

What Trump’s commitment means

Trump’s pledge to raise the Philippines’ concerns with Xi Jinping is a diplomatically significant gesture. Whether it produces concrete results will depend on what that conversation with Xi actually involves and whether China adjusts its behaviour at Ayungin Shoal in the weeks that follow.

For the Philippines, the assurance is meaningful but does not substitute for the country’s own ongoing efforts to manage the dispute. For years, the Philippines has tried to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels including the Chinese ambassador summoning and through legal frameworks including the 2016 arbitral award, to no avail. The Marcos administration has consistently maintained that it seeks peaceful resolution through dialogue, while making clear that it will not accept ongoing violence against its personnel as a condition of that dialogue.