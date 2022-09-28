Try Guys fire celebrity ‘wife guy’ for cheating with female colleague

- Advertisement -

The Try Guys’ YouTuber Ned Fulmer has left the group after allegedly cheating on his wife in a story that has shocked the group’s huge number of followers on social media.

Try Guys, which was formed in 2014 at BuzzFeed, issued a statement on their official Instagram on Tuesday (September 27) to share the news.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” according to their statement.

“We do not see a path forward together as a result of a thorough internal review.” We appreciate your assistance as we navigate this transition.”

For netizens, it is a question of ethics and since Fulmer hosted shows on ethics of relationships in marriages, people are expressing their shock at the accusations of cheating.

Some former Buzzfeed employees are also commenting on the firing. Some say they just found out that 2022 is another year that proves ‘wife guys are still guys’, that is they are also prone to cheating on their wives and are not perfect.

According to BuzzFeed, the news broke hours after photos allegedly showing Fulmer kissing his colleague Alexandria Herring in a New York City bar were posted to Reddit.

His personal brand has been dubbed “Wife Guy” on the internet.

In 2014, Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger founded the Try Guys while working as video producers at BuzzFeed.

They launched their own channel in 2019 under the name 2nd Try LLC, in which BuzzFeed, Inc. has a financial stake.

With over 7.8 million YouTube subscribers, the quartet became well-known for their bizarre videos attempting everything from stand-up comedy to making wigs without instructions.

With Try Guys, Fulmer dedicated a lot of his content to his marriage with his wife, Ariel.

“She is a staple personality in the Try Guys channel, featuring in series like “Try DIY With Ned & Ariel,” “Try Wives” videos.”

Ned’s Instagram bio even includes (“@arielmfulmer’s husband”).

So far, there’s no comment from the wife.

