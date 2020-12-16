- Advertisement -

Twitter users in droves poke fun at the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s new Spotify podcast pointing out how much the couple fought for their ‘privacy’ but are putting themselves in the spotlight.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Hi guys, I’m Harry! And I’m Meghan. And we love our privacy. New podcast deal to uplift and entertain audiences around the world will defo amuse.

‘Should have called it train-crash radio. Be prepared for more woke preaching and product placement.’

Twitter users can be pitiless in their sarcasm. One user says the couple left the royal family to seek the normal private life regular people enjoy but they are promoting a ‘heavily publicised podcast and national promotional tour.’

‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family because they sought the same kind of normal, private life regular people enjoy.

‘They longed for the life’s simple and anonymous pleasures, like launching a new heavily publicised podcast and national promotional tour.’

‘Why on earth do they think we want to listen to their woke word salad?’ says another one.

Spotify uploaded the trailer after news of Prince Harry and his wife striking a deal to produce and host their own shows.

The shows will be part of the newly formed Archewell Audio – starting with a ‘holiday special’ that ‘uplifts audiences around the world’.

Meghan made the headlines this week with a free advertising pitch from neighbour and friend Oprah Winfrey who posted a video of a coffee startup in which the Duchess invested.

‘Didn’t they leave the UK to escape the public eye?’ says another, while some users pointed out that the couple may not be the most relatable podcast hosts.

One wrote: ‘Coming up on the Prince Harry Meghan Markle podcast:

‘So You’ve Chosen the Perfect Castle.

‘True Crime: The Strange Case of Uncle Andrew.

‘Blow A Million On Your Pregnancy.

‘How To Eat Slower Than the Queen When You’re Really Hungry.’

Below are some tweets:

Source: Daily Mail