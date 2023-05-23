US Embassy promoting Ze/Zir Ey/Em NON-BINARY pronouns in BRAZIL 

It seems that the non-binary movement is taking the US government in full storm as they are currently promoting it overseas. For the most part, many feel that being non-binary is a pointless, attention seeking gimmick that would make some feel special. Others feel that these people simply want to cause confusion for fun.

CNN states that in 2021, there are about 1.2 million Americans who identify as non-binary. The demographics of nonbinary individuals in the US were examined by a research team utilizing data from two population-based surveys of LGBTQ+ people.

Furthermore, the findings reveal that over half of nonbinary adults are White (approximately 58%), with 16% being multiracial, 15% Latinx, 9% Black, and 2% AAPI, American-Indian, or belonging to other groups. The study also states that 42% of nonbinary adults identify as transgender.

However, those who identify as non-binary are a tiny minority in the United States. This is due to the fact that in 2023, there are over 330 million Americans. That would make non-binary individuals only at an insignificant 0.36% of the entire country.

Twitter users react to the US Embassy promoting non-binary pronouns to Brazil

You learn English as a second language and then they come up with this crap — Tami (@Tami17x) May 19, 2023

Libs of TikTok state that this is being shared to Brazil. Following that, Twitter users are vehemently angry at this as to them this is pointless. One user states that if an individual is learning English as a second language, this will most definitely confuse them even further. There are some with the woke mentality disagreeing with this sentiment.

For them Words matter, facts not… — Mrs Sam (@MrsSam07678645) May 21, 2023

Conservatives are calling the bluff of the liberals citing that to them words matter. However, they insist that we ignore biology and factual evidence because words simply matter. The user states that this is the exact reason why we cannot trust someone who has their sexual identity as their entire personality.

i can practically garantee that each of them have laughed at us. and maybe even shit talked us while in a discord call playing minecraft. — King Lore (@robertz91645166) May 21, 2023

Many are upset that the American government is spending tax dollars on campaigns such as these. Meanwhile, countries like Russia and China, in which the government has problems, are not bothering with such redundant problems. Furthermore, many are thinking that Russia and China are probably laughing at the US for promoting such ideologies.

