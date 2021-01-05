Home Uncategorized US pharmacist who destroyed was 'conspiracy theorist': police

US pharmacist who destroyed vaccines was ‘conspiracy theorist’: police

Steven Brandenburg removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine because he believed -- wrongly -- that they were dangerous and could alter human DNA

halal-certificates-for-vaccines-including-those-for-covid-19-in-the-works,-says-govt-agency

Author

Avatar
Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

Uncategorized
- Advertisement -

An American pharmacist who allegedly destroyed hundreds of vaccine doses last month was an “admitted conspiracy theorist” and believed in a baseless rumor about their safety, authorities have said.

Steven Brandenburg removed 57 vials of the Covid-19 vaccine, each containing around 10 doses, from refrigerators at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, in an attempt to destroy them because he believed — wrongly — that they were dangerous and could alter human DNA.

The Moderna and -BioNTech are based on mRNA that delivers genetic information to the human body to help produce antibodies against the coronavirus. Experts say there is no evidence at all to suggest they alter human DNA, and millions have been inoculated using these vaccines.

They require very low temperatures for storage and can be damaged or destroyed otherwise, which is what Brandenburg tried to do on two occasions, the prosecution said Monday during his first appearance.

- Advertisement -

“His intent… was to render them inert because he’d formed this belief that they were unsafe, that the RNA method of creating these medications rendered them unsafe,” Ozaukee County district attorney Adam Gerol said during the .

Brandenburg had initially told authorities that the vaccines were left unrefrigerated by accident, but later admitted that he removed them on purpose.

The 46-year-old also admitted on one occasion to putting the unrefrigerated vaccines back inside, which were later injected into 57 people, the hospital’s operator said.

The people were notified and there is no evidence that the inert vaccines harmed them, according to the hospital’s operator.

- Advertisement -

He was fired and the hospital informed the authorities, including the FBI. He was arrested on Thursday last week.

“Brandenburg, an admitted conspiracy theorist, told investigators that he believed that Covid-19 vaccine was not safe for people and could harm them and change their DNA,” according to a probable cause statement from the police, released by local .

The prosecution said his charges may be downgraded if they find the vaccines can still be used.

He also told authorities he was also under stress because of ongoing proceedings with his wife, who has filed for sole custody of their two children, according to local media.

- Advertisement -

“He told me that if I didn’t understand by now that… the world is crashing down around us, I am in serious denial,” she said in an affidavit, according to The Times.

“He continued to say that the government is planning cyberattacks and plans to shut down the power grid.”

Brandenburg was released on bail and ordered to surrender his firearms.

Baseless conspiracy theories about the , especially vaccines, have been rampant on media despite efforts by tech giants to counter them.

Authorities and experts have said such misinformation poses a serious threat to the fight against the by promoting vaccine hesitancy and even outright rejection.

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Report: Malaysia to begin Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Feb, one million to receive Pfizer jab, says health minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 3 -- Up to one million frontliners and high-risk population groups in Malaysia will be vaccinated...
Read more
Featured News

French-Irish teen’s death ‘misadventure’: Malaysian coroner

by Patrick Lee A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by "misadventure" after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a...
Read more
Featured News

Dad pretends to get vaccinated to diminish daughter’s fear. Wholesome video may melt your heart

India, Jan. 5 -- The Internet is a treasure trove when comes to adorable and wholesome videos featuring...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram