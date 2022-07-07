Using a 15-year-old as a “sexual plaything” got a woman arrested

- Advertisement -

More and more stories of sexual abuse of children by adults are coming out and this story here is as embarrassing as it gets.

Sex abuse is ‘as harmful to young boys as it is to young girls’, prosecutors warned after the case was heard in Court in the U.K.

A woman was imprisoned after using a young kid as her “sexual plaything” and drugging him between January 2016 and January 2017.

The authorities say the 40-year-old Sarah Campbell had sex with her 15-year-old victim, disregarding the teen’s age and feelings.

She is accused of nine charges of sexual behaviour with a child and was taken into custody on February 15, 2019.

However, she managed to disappear during the middle of her trial, which took place in May 2021.

She first denied the abuse and even claimed that her victim had raped her; but, when she was later re-arrested and brought back before Liverpool Crown Court on May 12, this year, she pleaded guilty to all nine counts on the indictment.

Her story is somehow reminiscent of Sophie Elms who, however, was 17 when she sexually abused children as young as two years old.

Elms is now known as one of the UK’s youngest-ever female paedophiles and has since been jailed.

Besides the sexual assault of a child, she is also accused of distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images of an animal.

Elms was doing a placement at a neighbourhood nursery as part of a child care course at the time, but according to the authorities, neither the nursery nor the college was the scene of the crimes. At Swindon Crown Court on Monday, she was sentenced to seven years and ten months in prison after entering a plea of guilty to physically abusing two victims who were two and three years old. Elms also posted pornographic pictures of two more kids and another two-year-old girl.