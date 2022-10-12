Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram blocked due to offensive material

- Advertisement -

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been blocked due to antisemitic posts.

The singer who has legally changed his name to Ye has violated Meta and Twitter’s policies. On October 8, West tweeted that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH people”

DEFCON is a reference to the US military.

He also tweeted, “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” which has since been removed by Twitter.

Earlier this month, Ye was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week.

After that incident, rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs had said that he didn’t support the t-shirt and urged people not to buy it.

West then posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people.

West also appeared in a Fox News interview recently with Tucker Carlson where he accused former White House advisor Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering Israeli treaties for monetary gain.

West’s Twitter account now has an automatic message explaining that it violated Twitter’s policy.The two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language.

Currently West’s account is still active but he cannot post anything until the suspension has ended.

The American Jewish Committee advocacy group posted a video on Instagram on October 7 calling West out for making “incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones.”

For the most part, West had stopped using Twitter until recently when he returned to that service after his Instagram expulsion. He uploaded an old photo of himself with Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg with the caption; “how you gone and kick me off Instagram.”

Earlier billionaire Elon Musk had said that if he were to buy Twitter he would remake it into a free speech haven and relax restrictions, although it’s impossible to know precisely how he would run the influential network if he were to take over.

