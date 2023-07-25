Woke individual claim lesbians are non-men attracted to non-men and not specifically for women 

The civil war among the LGBTQ community members is head strong. This is especially true when a TikToker claims that lesbians are non-men who have an attraction towards other non-men individuals. Typically, we would like to believe that lesbians are women who like other women.

A few weeks back, Johns Hopkins’ hospital changes the definition of lesbianism to non-men. Newsweek states, Johns Hopkins’ portrayal of women as “non-man,” is deeply offensive to women who strongly identify with their womanhood. Furthermore, they firmly believe that such labeling diminishes the importance of women’s biological essence, impacting their understanding of identity.

This characterization undermines women’s rights and equality, which they are tirelessly striving for. Drawing from personal experiences, the speaker notes that most women in professional settings take pride in their identification as women, considering it integral to their self-identity.

Woke individual claims lesbians are non-men, Twitter users are offended

They are always fat and ugly attention seekers — DARIN BOCHARSKI (@DarinBocharski1) July 23, 2023

Following that, there are several harsh comments relating to individuals like the person who made the TikTok video. Twitter users are starting to poke fun at individuals like this for their body weight and attractiveness. Furthermore, they claim that these people are making bold statements like these due to them being attention seekers.

Not only is it cool, if the actual lesbian isn’t into it, they’re now transphobe bigots. — ShortyTheCorgi (@ShortyTheCorgi) July 24, 2023

Conservatives are oddly defending lesbians at this point. Some users state that it is “cool” now for a man to identify as a non-man and flirt with a lesbian who is into biological women. In addition to this, users state that it is also cool to harass lesbians and if they reject a trans individual, they are transphobic.

Oh you haven't got the new fluid dictionary yet? The meanings change every hour — GetReal (@gautamph) July 23, 2023

Others are showing the actual definition of the word “lesbian” on the Oxford dictionary. However, it still clearly states that lesbians are women who have an attraction to other women. Regardless, Twitter users are joking claiming that these pronouns and gender fluid “dictionaries” tend to change definitions by the hour.

