Women urges sex strike in retaliation against men in abortion row

The United States has always set the tone in terms of abortion rights, gay rights, and breaking down (in the past) barriers between men and women at work or pushing the women’s agenda forward.

However, things are changing in the United States, as evidenced by the recent Roe v. Wade court battle against abortion in some states, which prompted the Supreme Court of the world’s most powerful democratic nation to overturn a pro-abortion ruling.

Following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on Roe v. Wade on Friday, pro-abortion women are calling for a nationwide sex strike in retaliation against men.

And the call is getting some support on Twitter with other seemingly progressive users joining in on the call to abstain from sex with men.

Over the weekend, outraged women took to social media and the streets to protest the Supreme Court decision.

Some activists have declared that women should start practising abstinence, including one Twitter user who appears to believe that women should even refrain from having sex with their husbands.

Women, if you are having a tough time with the #sexStrike and #abstinence just picture Mitch McConnel naked. pic.twitter.com/S5TcyK0axO — AJ (@HopeOverFear99) June 24, 2022

Vasectomy

On Saturday, a 24-year-old woman protesting in New York City told the New York Post that she would not have sex with men who were unwilling to get a vasectomy.

“If you’re a man who won’t get a vasectomy, even though it’s reversible, and you’re not out in the streets fighting for my rights, you do not deserve to have sex with me,” she stated.

“Perhaps a #sexstrike (also known as #abstinence ) would help the men folk to be all in on this #womensrights issue. #RoeVWade,” wrote Monique Pressley, a legal analyst, and political commentator, according to her bio.

“If you’re celebrating the overturn of RoeVWade, disrespectfully, go fuck yourself. No literally. #SEXSTRIKE Don’t fuck your husbands, don’t fuck your boyfriends, don’t fuck that random from that one app. NO SEX WITH SPERM DONORS UNTIL WE HAVE OUR RIGHTS,” another user wrote.