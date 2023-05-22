Workout wooing, a new dating trend has taken off

Looks like there is no end to dating trends with something new cropping up every so often. This time around it’s called workout wooing. Yes it is about the gym so if you love exercise this one is for you.

According to an article in Glamour, research from dating sites Bumble and Gymshark found that one in five Gen Z and millennials have exercised or attended a fitness class on a first date. Favourite workouts include HIIT, running, Pilates and yoga.

Can you imagine that working out with a potential partner is actually more popular than dining out with them. It appears society has also become more health conscious as 29% of people say that would rather attend a fitness class on a first date then go to the bar or pub for a drink.

New Dating Trend

Relationship therapist and founder of TS Therapy Tami Sobell says this is not unusual. “It’s unsurprising, given the big uptick in people reducing their alcohol intake and refocusing on a healhty lifestyle post pandemic, that many on the hunt for love are keen to incorporate exercises. If you’re an avid exerciser, then taking a date to a class is a good way of scoping out shared interests and getting those endorphins pumping together.”

“It also gives people something to do – and discuss – on a first date, as during a workout there is unlikely to be space for any awkward silences. Add into this formula that we are busy people, combining a workout and a date is often seen as an effective way to maximize time and energy.”

Bumble vice president of Europe, Naomi Walkland says, “Dating, especially early on, is all about experiences, and what better way to connect than share something that you love? At Bumble we are always trying to find ways to help people connect over shared interests, passions and values.

Hobbies

“We’ve seen that our community is already showcasing this with our sports interest badges being the most popular globally. From skiing to Pilates, people can show off their favourite hobbies in the profile photos, bios or by adding an interest badge to their profile incorporating this into a first can be an easy way to break the ice when you first meet.”

But if you’re not into this trend, there is always the café, restaurant and club option too.

