X users praising the Nevada Rangers for bulldozing climate change Roadblock Protest at Burning Man festival

Nevada Rangers
Photo by Li-An Lim on Unsplash.
By Asir F

To many of you, it is apparent that X users are quite against the woke left on their stance regarding climate change. It is also important to note that being environmentally friendly is a positive cause. However, it appears that many conservatives and centrists are supporting the Nevada Rangers in helping those stuck on the road due to this blockage. 

According to a news source, during the opening day of the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock City, a surprise clash was occuring between festival attendees and passionate activists. Furthermore, this tumultuous encounter led to a roadblock protest, gunpoint arrests, and a striking time-lapse video capturing the ensuing traffic jam. 

However, this collision highlights the deep-seated tensions between Burning Man’s values and concerns of these activists regarding climate change. Despite this, many feel that this is unfair for these protesters to deny entry for these paying customers. 

X users praising the Nevada Rangers 

 

Conservative X page, End Wokeness claims that this is the way on how to deal with eccentric climate activists. Furthermore, another user states that law enforcement will act differently overseas and in America. Those climate activists in Europe getting their way should not inspire those in America as the police force is rougher. 

Following that, social media users are sharing legitimate opinions on this matter. One user asks upon the point of blocking roads and causing trouble for everyone else. However, another user responds by stating that these people see themselves as a martyr. It seems that in the eyes of conservatives, these activists are acting for their own selfish reasons. 

In addition to this, conservatives are stating that these climate activists should brace for their own consequences. Some find this whole ordeal to be “funny” and comedic. Others are also adamant that these activists are doing it for fame and attention. If they were to be genuine, they would’ve done the protest in a proper manner. 

