'108 applications isn't a lot' — Reddit debates how many applications it takes to land a job in 2026

A screenshot posted on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell has talked about a tweet showing a job application tracker: 108 applications, 1 interview. The caption: “The youth just don’t want to work.”

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The sarcasm was palpable, with the tweet showing someone who has applied to over a hundred jobs and has almost nothing to show for it, directly undermining the narrative that young people's unemployment is a motivation problem.

The reply below it, however, took a different angle: “I’m sorry to be the one to say this to you because it appears you’re trying, but 108 applications simply isn’t a lot in the current job market. You should be doing about 100 per week, and expect that it can take upwards of 1500 applications before you land a job.”

The tweet has 3.3 million views. The Reddit thread it spawned has its own debate going about whether that advice is helpful, realistic, or simply a description of a broken system being presented as a personal strategy guide.

What Reddit said

One commenter laid out the honest complexity of job search strategy: “Some people think spray and pray is a valid strategy. For some people, it works. Some people think targeted applications are the way to go. For some people, that works too. Others think networking is the only valid strategy. For them, that’s landed them a job. I don’t think there’s one catch-all strategy that works for everyone or every sector.”

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Another drew a useful distinction between job types: “I feel like unless you’re looking for something not requiring specific skills, then spray and pray probably makes sense. But the second you start requiring specific skill sets, there will be people targeting those roles. So basically any roles other than minimum wage or similar won't be easy to get via spray and pray.”

One commenter pointed out what many people quietly believe is the most reliable strategy regardless: “Nepotism.”

Several pointed to the quality problem underneath the quantity debate. “Most of the job postings are either fake or lying. The most entry-level jobs around my area are basically only for solar or annoying phone salespeople. And if you think you found the perfect job, they ask for a bachelor’s degree and six-plus years in that field for $20 an hour,” one wrote.