Aussie heiress in trouble for drunken sex with 14=year-old boy

Being famous, wealthy, and intoxicated are all OK, but having sex with a minor while also being a well-known heiress gets you into serious difficulty.

In addition, SAVANNAH Daisley was detained in June 2022 and had her bail request rejected in Waverley Local Court.

She owned a $10 million mansion and operated a lucrative weight-loss business before being sent to prison.

This could be the unexpected downfall for the successful Australian heiress and entrepreneur.

Police did not take the matter lightly when it was alleged that she had drunken unlawful sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old boy on four occasions in a 24-hour period.

Police in the state of NSW also alleges Savannah Daisley, who was refused bail, had sex with the teen on May 20, 2021 in Longueville, a luxury waterfront suburb in the state capital of Sydney.

News.com reports she was highly intoxicated at the time of the alleged offending, according to police allegations tendered to the court. Police have applied for an apprehended violence order on behalf of the young complainant.

Who is she really?

Daisley, 45, is known as the founder of Smart Cleanse.

She reportedly started the company in 2014 after growing up eating an unhealthy diet.

“After having a childhood wrought with junk food (toxic food), to becoming the resident mojito (cocktail with mint, lime, and sugar in it) girl in my 20’s, I manifested some pretty tough imbalances in my body over the years,” Daisley wrote on her website.

A court reportedly rejected her father’s $10,000 bail offer and determined that her release from detention was not in the public interest.

She will stay in jail until her next court appearance in August, according to Daily Mail, even though she has disputed the accusations made against her.

According to police, a legitimate phone tap picked up the founder of the detox company Smart Cleanse confessing to kissing the claimed victim.