Dancer, 22, repeatedly stabbed in chest by jealous boyfriend in extreme violence

The world is only just beginning to return to normal (i.e., pre-COVID-19 normal), yet some people are already demonstrating that they are undeserving of the freedom that we are slowly coming to enjoy.

This is a horrible case of murder-suicide.

Here is a 41-year-old man who, in a fit of jealous rage, stabbed his 22-year-old fiancée after she informed him she wanted to break up with him.

The fact that the girlfriend went to meet him to inform him of her choice and that’s when he viciously and mercilessly stabbed her to death is even more upsetting and horrible

The inquest on the murder of the Northamptonshire woman, Maddie Durdant-Hollamby heard that within ten minutes of arriving at Ben Green’s home in Kettering the woman was killed by her domineering lover.

Maddie, the murder happened in August of last year. The murder case’s specifics are still being discussed in court.

The man has a long history of controlling Maddie, checking her phone for messages and other stuff.

Things got worst when Maddie opted to go on a vacation with her parents, leaving him behind.

Ben, who is a marketing director, became upset. He was unhappy that he would not be able to check Maddie’s phone.

But things got to worst when the woman apparently made comments on a participant in Love Island, a show in the U.K. She said the participant is attractive.

That sparked a long argument between them that lasted for days.

A witness for Maddie testified in court: “I found him to be quite intrusive. However, he made Maddie smile.”

On the day of her death, she told friends she thought she and her boyfriend were not on the same wave length.

She messaged friends from work saying “I’m so nervous” and shortly after, she instructed her pals to phone her an hour later if they had not heard from her after she went to meet her boyfriend.

Her last message to her friends read: “Love You XX.”

When friends tried to call her, she did not respond. They tried to reach Green and there was no response too.

They desperately contacted the killer’s mother. When informed of the situation, the authorities sent officers to the house the next morning and found both dead at the scene.

Green in a pool of blood in the kitchen and Maddie upstairs on the bed. After killing the girlfriend, he committed suicide.