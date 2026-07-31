"I feel like I will never get out": Reddit's advice to the retail worker who can't see an exit

A post on Reddit’s r/GetEmployed has resonated with a quiet but widespread frustration, describing that particular feeling of being stuck in a job you didn’t choose as a destination, watching the exits and finding them all locked.

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The original poster works in retail, acknowledges they were lucky to get it, and has no intention of leaving without something else lined up. But every time they look for other jobs, there’s nothing there. Or at least, nothing obvious.

“I feel like I will never get out of this job,” they wrote.

It’s a different kind of job market story from the ones about mass layoffs or fresh graduates sending hundreds of applications. This one is about the people who do have a job, who know they should be grateful, and who are still quietly suffocating; they are those who are not sure if the problem is the market, their search method, or both.

Reddit’s response was largely constructive, and some of the advice is genuinely worth taking.

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The search method might be the problem

The most practical thread of responses focused not on what roles to apply for, but on how the original poster is searching, and suggested the approach might be narrower than it needs to be.

“Don’t rely only on job boards, check company career pages, local businesses, staffing agencies, and reach out to hiring managers after applying,” one commenter advised. They also suggested focusing on adjacent roles that build on retail experience, i.e. customer success, sales support, administrative assistant, operations, office coordinator. “It’s usually easier to move into an adjacent role than to make a complete career change in one step.”

Another commenter pointed to a simple trick: searching by skill rather than job title. “Type a skill you have into Indeed’s search bar, like Excel. So many jobs will pop up. I’ve been applying to jobs with odd job titles. They’re not all the same job title anymore.” They also mentioned doing a general Google search for “jobs near me,” which aggregates listings from multiple boards in one place.

A third suggested a practical tool for volume: “Use apps like Sprout that let you swipe to apply so you apply more in less time.”

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Think before you jump

One commenter pushed back on the instinct to apply broadly to anything that isn’t retail, offering a more considered frame.

“Take your day off and think about what you want to do for the next five to ten years. Then see what jobs align with that want. Then see what skills you would need to get that job. Maybe it’s nursing and you need to take some classes. Maybe you’d be happy as a truck driver and you need to take a test. Maybe it’s an office job and you need to do some temp work. But don’t just apply to another job because you hate your current one because you could just end up where you are now.”

It’s the kind of advice that sounds obvious until you’re in the situation where the desire to escape the current job can override the question of where you actually want to go.