K-pop stars cancel events, Halloween parties due to fatal Itaewon stampede

Manila, Oct. 30 — K-pop stars and their agencies canceled events and Halloween parties in the wake of the tragic Itaewon stampede on Oct. 29 that left 151 people dead.

Itaewon is an area in Yongsan, Seoul and a favorite hangout as it has numerous bars and restaurants.

A Halloween celebration in Itaewon on Oct. 29 turned deadly when a stampede in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel occurred.

Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that 151 died and 82 people were injured in the stampede.

Of the total deaths, 97 were female and 54 were male including 19 foreigners.

In the wake of the national tragedy, Korean stars canceled their events and parties.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced a period of national mourning and lowering of flags because of the tragedy.

Shock after the stampede

SM Entertainment, which manages Aespa, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, announced that the “SMTown Wonderland” scheduled on Oct. 30 was canceled.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) said the Busan One Asia Festival, slated on Oct. 30 in Busan, South Korea, “has been canceled.”

BTS member Jin’s Stationhead Listening Party scheduled at noon on Oct. 30 and “The Astronaut” lyric video release slated on Oct. 31 “have been postponed,” according to a Twitter post on the BTS account.

The airing of the Korean TV music show “Inkigayo” slated on Oct. 30 has been canceled.

Tomorrow X Together’s “Eternally” dance practice video slated for release on Oct. 31 was canceled as well.

Celebrities posted messages about the Itaewon tragedy including Sam Hammington, Kim Gyuri and Son Heung-min.

“Pray for Itaewon. Sending my thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences to the victims of the itaewon tragedy and their family #Itaewon,” posted TV personality Sam Hammington.

“Spurs fans thank you for pushing us today, we won because of you. Most importantly, all my thoughts are with you all back home in Korea. I am heartbroken to be reading this news. I want you to all know I am thinking of you and sending all of my strength from here,” posted Son Heung-min on Instagram.

