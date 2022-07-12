Penguins at Japan zoo refuse to eat cheaper fish to the joy of netizens

- Advertisement -

We are aware of picky cats and even fussy dogs, but fussy penguins?

Some penguins at a Japanese zoo have been seen on video turning the beaks in protest at the cheaper fish being served to them.

It sounds more like cats who would only eat cat chow that was purchased from the shelves of the closest supermarket. There are also cats that will not consume the less expensive varieties of cat food.

They would only desire the pricey one. Perhaps this is setting a precedent for the possibility that animals, like people, can have affluent tastes!

They say if you raise your children with expensive items and food, they will refuse to eat cheap or wear cheap when they grow up. Those penguins seem to be like the privileged kids.

When watching the video, which is in Japanese, it is evident how the penguins turn their heads and beaks away when fed the cheap fish.

In response to Japan’s significant inflation and price increases, the Hakone-en Aquarium, which is home to over 30,000 unique animals, started feeding its marine life cheaper food.

The available affordable options, meanwhile, don’t seem to be a favourite with the animals. The king penguins can be seen pulling their beaks away from their new menu items in a video from ANN News, while the otters can be seen sniffing the fish before taking off.

CNN reports that Japanese horse mackerel, commonly known as aji, was once used to feed the marine life. However, the cost of aji has climbed by 20 to 30 percent in the past year.

While humans can force kids to eat cheaper meals for example, that is if the situation demands it, these penguins are adamant and they seem to be able to detect the difference between the cheaper and more expensive fish.

The zoo has, with the economic pressure pounding on them, changed the menu to the common mackerel often known as saba.

The penguins do not like the shit.