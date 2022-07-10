Terrifying moment construction worker dangles in air from a crane

- Advertisement -

Being tied to a rope and suspended in the air could seem simple to those who have engaged in bungee jumping.

But this video here is not showing an attempt at bungee jumping that has gone wrong. It is a life-threatening moment for a construction worker who was left dangling from a tall crane hundreds of feet in the air.

Terrifying indeed for the building site worker as he can be heard screaming in the viral video from Canada.

In the video, he is seen suspended by his hand under a pallet of construction materials as it is lowered between skyscrapers in Toronto, Canada.

The unfortunate moment was filmed by his co-workers who were watching from far, unable to do anything to help him.

The concrete above his head made the scene look eerie as some may think the concrete could fall on him while he is hanging in the air.

There were onlookers who also heard the man screaming. They shouted “Hang on!” to the man who was flaying his legs. One onlooker was heard saying, “Oh my God, how the f*** did this happen?”

Then there was a sound and it was that of his hard hat (construction hat) that slipped from his head to fall on a hard surface below.

The video does now show him reach the bottom while the crane operator started to lower him to the ground.

At this moment, some people thought, according to their comments in the video, that he will be crushed to the ground by the concrete.

Some even shouted. ‘stop’ to the crane driver at some point.

Site bosses later told the media that the worker was safely lowered and suffered no serious injury and the police, firefighters and ambulance services said they were not called during the incident.