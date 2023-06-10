Chris Christie attacks Trump as he bids for the 2024 US presidential marathon

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced on Tuesday his bid to seek the Republican nomination for President of the United States in 2024 and accompanied his proclamation with a strongly-worded attack on Donald Trump.

Christie labeled Trump as a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog” and a threat to the country.

“Beware of the leader in this country, who you have handed leadership to, who has never made a mistake, who has never done anything wrong, who when something goes wrong it’s always someone else’s fault. And who has never lost,” Christie alluding to Trump.

Christie made his announcement following his filing with the Federal Election Commission earlier in the day. It also came one day after fellow GOP moderate Chris Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire, decided not to run and less than a day before former Vice President Mike Pence formally enters the race.

Christie “A fighter”

Christie made a plea for compromise while praising his skills as a fighter. He singled out DeSantis, a former member of the US House Freedom Caucus who now leads the unified GOP in the state legislature, for never having tried or succeeded at compromise.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, he criticized DeSantis and Trump for their ambiguous stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In what appeared to be a dig at DeSantis and other primary candidates’ attacks on “woke ideology,” he claimed that the field included several “pretenders” who talk about petty issues that sometimes it’s difficult to even comprehend them.

More fitting as a challenger?

Christie thinks he is best-positioned to challenge Trump in the primary while also winning over independents in a potential general election run-off with President Joe Biden, as CNN has previously reported.

Christie provided a less controversial viewpoint on Biden, accusing the president of “dividing” Americans but still mentioning their long-standing friendship.

According to Christie, Biden’s three biggest transgressions were being “timid,” “quiet,” and “not speaking to us regularly,” as well as his age.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

“Tucker on Twitter”: A breach of contract, Fox News says

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts