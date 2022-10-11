Frasier re-boot confirmed, Kelsey Grammer to reprise his role

- Advertisement -

Anyone who is familiar with 80’s and 90’s television shows will recall the hit sitcom Cheers and it’s very catchy introduction tune. The show which had an almost cult following soon led to spin-off show Frasier which did equally well and had a huge fan following.

Kelsey Grammer played a Seattle based psychiatrist turned radio host whose antics at home with his brother and helper often left fans in stitches. Frasier was launched in 1993. Well, fans of the show can now look forward to the new series coming soon with Grammer still headlining.

According to a Deadline report, Grammer first showed interest in a new series in 2018 but the show has now been confirmed. The new show will see Frasier playing the psychiatrist but with new characters in a different location. The original cast may make guest appearances.

Frasier said in July that the producers were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good… I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy.”

Frasier had a total of 263 episodes and 11 seasons running between 1993 and 2004 wining a slew of Emmy awards. Grammer will also be executive producer of the new series.

The show will likely pick up from the final episode of the original series where Frasier Crane gave up a good job opportunity in San Francisco to move to Chicago where his girlfriend Charlotte played by Laura Linney was.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper earlier this year, David Hyde Pierce who played Frasier’s brother Niles said he had heard about the sequel, “It’s happening, but I don’t know in what form and I don’t know when, so I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing. I’m certainly interested to see what they come up with,” he said.

Read More News:

Philippines urged to lift One Health Pass to boost tourism arrivals

Related Posts

No related posts.