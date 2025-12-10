Supply Chain Cybersecurity Highlights the Need for Zero-Trust Cybersecurity

By Takanori Nishiyama, SVP APAC & Japan Country Manager, Keeper Security

Singapore, December 1, 2025 - As 2026 approaches, one message is clear: innovation and integrity must advance together. The past year has shown how rapidly emerging technologies – particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation – are redefining not only productivity, but the very nature of digital trust. The year ahead will challenge organizations to move beyond experimentation and establish guardrails that ensure technology serves as a force for resilience, not risk.

AI: A Dual-Edged Catalyst

Artificial intelligence is transforming cybersecurity at every level. AI-driven threat detection, automated incident response and predictive analytics have become vital tools for defending against increasingly sophisticated attacks. Yet, AI is also creating new vulnerabilities – and even enabling AI-powered attacks that are faster, more adaptive and harder to detect.

Adversaries are increasingly using AI to automate reconnaissance, craft realistic phishing campaigns, develop sophisticated malware and identity weaknesses in real time. AI tools can amplify the scale and speed of traditional cyber threats, giving attackers the ability to exploit systems and users with unprecedented precision.

As both defenders and attackers harness AI’s capabilities, the margin for error continues to shrink. Without strong access controls, generative and agentic AI systems can be manipulated through prompt injection or data poisoning, leading to misinformation, data corruption and unauthorized model changes.

"These 'AI-powered' threats highlight the importance of identity and access management within AI environments. Implementing least-privileged access, continuous session monitoring and role-based permissions ensures that only authorized users – human or machine – can interact with sensitive datasets and training models. In 2026, success will belong to those who treat AI security not as an afterthought but as a prerequisite for innovation,” says Takanori Nishiyama, SVP APAC and Japan Country Manager, Keeper Security.

Zero Trust as the Foundation for AI-Ready Security

Across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, digital transformation is accelerating, and so are cyber threats. Attackers are already leveraging AI to automate phishing, create deepfakes and launch targeted social engineering campaigns that are increasingly difficult to detect. The response must be equally intelligent and adaptive.

“A zero-trust security model where every access request is verified, and every privilege is temporary, provides that adaptability. In a world of autonomous systems and machine-to-machine communication, zero trust ensures that no identity, device or process is trusted by default. When paired with Privileged Access Management (PAM), zero trust enforces strict oversight of high-level accounts, reduces lateral movement after compromise and strengthens defenses against both human and AI-driven attacks. This layered approach aligns directly with evolving global directives that emphasizes identity-first security, secure software development and least-privilege access as foundational cybersecurity principles,” says Takanori Nishiyama, SVP APAC and Japan Country Manager, Keeper Security.

The Rise of Non-Human Identities

As automation and AI become embedded across workflows, organizations are managing an expanding population of Non-Human Identities (NHIs), such as digital entities such as bots, service accounts and AI agents that access data, APIs and applications autonomously. Each of these identities requires authentication, permissions and continuous oversight. Without proper governance, they can create blind spots in visibility and control, allowing attackers to exploit unmonitored access paths.

“Applying zero-trust and least-privilege principles to machine identities must be considered essential. Every Non-Human Identity (NHI) should be uniquely identifiable, auditable and subject to the same access policies as human users. Extending identity and access management frameworks to include these automated entities ensures accountability and prevents credential misuse in increasingly autonomous environments,” added Takanori Nishiyama, SVP APAC and Japan Country Manager, Keeper Security.

Secure-by-Design in the Era of Automation

Another key trend shaping 2026 is the convergence of secure-by-design principles with AI-driven development. Building systems that are secure by default minimizes the need for constant patching or reactive fixes after an incident occurs. Integrating protections like Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO) and comprehensive logging from the start helps ensure resilience throughout a product’s lifecycle.

AI can also play a constructive role here, enabling proactive threat modeling and real-time code analysis to detect vulnerabilities early in the design process.

“AI itself must be protected from model bias, data poisoning and unauthorized manipulation, reinforcing the need for identity controls, PAM and zero-trust architectures as the foundation of secure software ecosystems,” says Takanori Nishiyama, SVP APAC and Japan Country Manager, Keeper Security.

Quantum, Compliance and the Expanding Risk Horizon

Looking beyond AI, quantum computing is steadily emerging as both a breakthrough and a looming challenge.

"Preparing for the post-quantum era requires organizations to begin adopting quantum-resistant encryption now. The “store-now, decrypt-later” threat where adversaries harvest encrypted data today for decryption once quantum capabilities mature, demands proactive mitigation through cryptographic agility and long-term data protection strategies. At the same time, regulatory frameworks across APAC are tightening around privacy, data residency and AI governance. Organizations that embed compliance into their security architecture – rather than treating it as a box-checking exercise – will be better positioned to adapt to new standards while maintaining innovation and speed,” says Takanori Nishiyama, SVP APAC and Japan Country Manager, Keeper Security.

From Innovation to Accountability

2026 will not simply reward organizations that adopt the newest technologies – it will reward those that adopt them responsibly.

“Cybersecurity can no longer lag behind transformation cycles; it must define them. Enterprises that combine AI-enhanced defenses with zero-trust principles, enforce PAM to govern both human and non-human identities and integrate secure-by-design practices will strengthen both resilience and reputation,” concluded Takanori Nishiyama, SVP APAC and Japan Country Manager, Keeper Security.

Innovation is accelerating faster than ever. The challenge for 2026 is to ensure that progress remains anchored in trust – the foundation of every secure digital future.