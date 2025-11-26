Two Guardsmen shot in DC, today

USA - There are news reports coming out of DC today that two national guardsmen were shot at gunpoint near the Whitehouse and the conditions of the victims are unknown. According to eyewitnesses, the Guardsmen engaged the suspect. however sustained injuries in the crossfire.

The motive of the shooter is unknown, but news of the shootout is all over social media making speculation rife.

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that this incident is a sombre reminder of the risks service members face.

“You may have seen this on your phones or on social media, but apparently there was a shooting outside the White House just a couple of hours ago, and we’re still learning everything. We still don’t know the motive. There’s a lot that we haven’t yet figured out,” Vance said as he took the stage at Kentucky’s Fort Campbell.

“First of all, I want everybody who’s a person of faith to say a prayer for those two national guardsmen,” Vance added.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel called for prayers for the victims of the shootout.