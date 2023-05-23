Biden preferred over Trump while Americans are unhappy with POTUS

According to a recent survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, President Joe Biden begins his reelection campaign with a mere 33% approval rating among American adults for his economic management, while only 24% believe that the national economic conditions are favorable.

Amidst a backdrop of soaring inflation, a challenging housing market, and apprehensions regarding a potential U.S. government debt default, President Biden continues to face a lack of public support in his handling of the economy.

Additionally, American sentiment remains pessimistic regarding Biden’s endeavors in gun policy and immigration, with a mere 31% expressing approval of his performance on these contentious matters. Overall, 40% of the population approves of Biden’s overall job performance, a figure consistent with his approval ratings over the past year and a half.

According to the poll, even within the Democratic party, only approximately 50% show approval for his approach to immigration and gun policy.

However, despite frustrations with Biden, many Americans expressed that they would likely support the Democratic candidate again if Trump were to secure the Republican nomination. They stated that while they agree with approximately 50% of Trump’s policies, they perceive Trump as dishonest and excessively self-assured. If the options were limited to only these two candidates, they would still choose to vote for Biden.

Other reasons why Americans are not happy with the current president include their disappointment with the present administration’s response to the border situation, inflation concerns, or the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Likewise, discontent has arisen as voters feel that the president has not fulfilled campaign promises or has fallen short of expectations

Finally, some individuals cannot connect with President Biden’s communication approach and feel that he is not providing strong leadership.

After all, a president’s communication style and ability to convey his messages effectively can influence public perception.

