Google Introduces New TalayLink Subsea Cable Connecting Australia and Thailand

Google Cloud’s newly announced TalayLink subsea cable is poised to shake up Asia-Pacific connectivity by adding a hyperscaler-built alternative to traditional telco-operated systems. Designed for high-capacity cloud and AI traffic, the Australia–Thailand route gives Google more direct control over routing, resilience, and end-to-end performance across its global network.

TalayLink also carries broader market implications. By expanding regional bandwidth and easing pressure on older consortium cables, the system can indirectly reduce transit and cloud delivery costs while lowering reliance on telco backbones. Its diversified path west of the Sunda Strait strengthens redundancy for businesses across Southeast Asia, especially as demand for data-intensive services continues to surge.

Bikash Koley, Vice President, Google Global Infrastructure, Google Cloud, said: “Named after the Thai word for sea or ocean, ‘talay,’ TalayLink will extend the interlink cable that we announced as part of the Australia Connect initiative last year. The new subsea cable will establish a new, diverse path to Thailand via the Indian Ocean, west of the Sunda Strait, where many existing subsea cables currently route. This strategic routing will further integrate our future data centers and cloud region in Thailand into our global network.”



In addition to the TalayLink subsea cable system, Google is announcing plans for new connectivity hubs in Western Australia (Mandurah) and South Thailand. These strategic investments are designed to future-proof regional connectivity and accelerate the delivery of advanced digital and AI services through cable switching, content caching, and colocation capabilities.

The Mandurah connectivity hub will establish a diverse landing point from Perth, where the majority of existing subsea cables currently land in Western Australia. In South Thailand, an established crossroads for subsea cables, Google is partnering with colocation provider AIS to accelerate deployment and benefit from existing local infrastructure investments.



Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), said: “The TalayLink cable will serve as a pivotal piece of digital infrastructure, enhancing Thailand’s connectivity and resilience. Together with Google’s upcoming Google Cloud region and data center in Thailand, these forward‑looking investments will significantly expand regional network and computing capacity, while firmly positioning Thailand as a critical digital gateway for next‑generation cloud and AI innovation in Southeast Asia. The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) is fully committed to supporting Google’s investment in Thailand, fostering the growth of the nation’s digital economy, and advancing digital skills to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.”



Pratthana Leelapanang, Chief Executive Officer, AIS, said: “AIS is excited to be extending our relationship with Google as a strategic partner by supporting the connectivity hub in Southern Thailand. The combination of Google’s new, diverse submarine cable path and AIS’s high-reliability colocation capabilities will ensure the digital infrastructure in the region is capable of supporting the country’s AI strategy.”



Preeyaporn Tangpaosak, President, ALT Telecom, said: “International Gateway Company (IGC), a subsidiary of ALT Telecom PLC, is delighted to be a key Google partner in landing a new submarine cable in Thailand. IGC brings to the project its extensive experience operating a nationwide network and international cable gateway. This cable is an important new piece of digital infrastructure that will accelerate Thailand's ambitious digital economy development strategy."



When they are complete, TalayLink and the connectivity hubs will support network resilience across Australia, Africa and Southeast Asia. When combined with Google’s previously announced connectivity hubs in the Maldives and Christmas Island , these investments will provide onward connectivity across the Indian Ocean and beyond to the Middle East.

“This new cable and our regional connectivity hubs will directly support Western Australia’s roadmap to secure a safe, inclusive digital future, as well as the Royal Thai Government’s objective of economic transformation through AI and digital inclusion. We’re excited to contribute to the economic and social growth across Australia, Thailand, and Southeast Asia through resilient, reliable internet infrastructure,” said Koley.



