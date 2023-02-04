Nick Carter countersues women who accused him of sexual assault

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, 43 is countersuing against two women who claimed they were sexually assaulted by him more than 15 years ago.

It was reported by Yahoo that the singer filed a countersuit against Shannon Ruth who sued him in December 2022 for alleged sexual battery. Furthermore, he is also suing Melissa Schuman who accused Carter of rape in 2017. Schuman is a former teen pop singer with the girl group Dream.

Nick Carter VS #MeToo

According to the countersuit, the women took advantage of the #MeToo movement and used it to launch a five-year conspiracy to “defame and vilify Nick and otherwise ruin his reputation for the purposes of garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money from Carter,” according to the suit obtained by People.

Shannon ‘Shay’ Ruth, 39 who has autism and cerebral palsy claimed that the singer invited her on his tour bus when she was a minor aged 17 after the Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in February 2001 and assaulted her.

Her attorney, Mark J. Boskovich said three other women – named only as Jane Doe – were named in a joint lawsuit alongside her. Carter has vehemently denied all claims.

Carter sexual assault

Mark J. Boskovich alleged to Page Six, “Why should Nick Carter be believed with his long history of abusing females? A jury will weigh the evidence and decide.”

Shuman alleged in 2017 that the Backstreet Boy member sexually assaulted her when she was 18.

In the countersuit against Ruth and Schuman, Nick claimed that they were allegedly involved in a “five-year conspiracy” to “harass, defame and extort” him, which began with a “salacious” blog entry written by the “He Loves You Not” singer amid the #MeToo movement.

Schuman and father ‘groomed’ Ruth

Nick also alleges that Schuman and her father, Jerome Schuman, then “groomed and coached” a “vulnerable and highly impressionable” Ruth, who is autistic, to “inflate” her initial claims about being abused by a third party and instead make it about him.

He reported that Ruth continued to change her story many times, saying that Ruth first claimed she was abused by someone else, then claimed Carter physically abused her, and ultimately accused Carter of sexual assault.

The whole incident cost Backstreet Boys more than $2.35 million due to cancelled appearances and endorsement deals.

The late Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter, his late younger brother was also dragged into this mess. Carter said that Ruth and Schumans preyed on Aaron before he died.

They were exploiting “Aaron’s fragile condition and family stresses to cloak their defamatory campaign with credibility, relentlessly and repeatedly using Aaron to try to legitimize their frivolous tales.”

But, Nick says Aaron ultimately realised he was being used and manipulated by Ruth and the Schumans, apologizing to Nick and publicly stating the accusers were lying.

The day Aaron died, Nick claims Jerome Schuman tweeted … “I am sad that the chess game we started together was never finished.”

