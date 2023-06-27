Ed Sheeran opens his own concert after opener Khalid gets into accident

During his recent “+ – = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour” stop at FedEx Field in Maryland, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised fans by performing an extended setlist after his opening act Khalid was unable to perform due to a car accident. Sheeran, 32, took the stage earlier than planned and explained the situation to the audience in a fan-captured video.

Sheeran joked that he would clarify the change in the lineup after every song, ensuring that the concertgoers were aware of the unexpected alteration. He playfully mentioned that people might be disappointed, thinking, “This show isn’t what I thought it was,” and that they were expecting more fireworks.

Khalid Out

To kick off the show, the Grammy-winning artist opted for a stripped-down approach. Wearing a plain white T-shirt and black joggers, he performed a 30-minute acoustic set featuring songs from his latest album, “– (Subtract),” such as “No Strings” and the emotional track “Sycamore,” inspired by his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

In a video captured by a concert attendee, Sheeran expressed his enjoyment of filling the opening slot and appreciated being able to see the crowd’s reaction. He mentioned that it felt fun and different compared to being the main act, as there was less pressure and more room to simply have a good time and play songs.

Opening act during younger days

Reflecting on his early days as a musician, Sheeran shared memories of opening for other artists when he was younger, around 16 to 18 years old. He recalled distributing cards with his MySpace profile information to promote his music and connect with listeners.

- Advertisement -

Overall, despite the unforeseen circumstances, Sheeran embraced the opportunity to deliver an extended set and entertain the audience at the concert.

In another video recorded by a fan during a break between songs, Sheeran expressed his well wishes for Khalid and hoped for his speedy recovery. Sheeran mentioned that he hoped Khalid would join them in Boston for the next tour stop at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

Read More News

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts