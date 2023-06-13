SMEs Championing The Spirit of Doing Good Sweep Titles At Annual Brands For Good Awards

The 5th edition of the Brands For Good Awards for 2022/2023 concluded on 4 May 2023 at the Hibiscus Ballroom in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The event, organized annually by Brands For Good, aimed to recognize purpose-driven companies and promote the theme of passion and possibilities for businesses to make a positive impact.

Out of the 250 submissions received this year, 36 companies across various industries were awarded across three categories, with an increased number of Champion titles awarded to young Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

TDCX, a Singapore-headquartered business outsourcing company, won “Champion” in the “Business for Good” category. Their representative, Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer, said: “The recognition of TDCX’s efforts to drive social impact tells us that we are making progress in the right direction and gives us the fuel to keep driving forward and working with our employees to do well by doing good.”

Meanwhile, Foreword Coffee, a social enterprise providing job opportunities to the disabled through coffee and NannyPro, an infant care provider, were recognized for their exceptional contributions. Both also won “Champion” in the “Business for Good” category. Sian Chay Medical Institution, a 122-year-old Traditional Chinese Medicine healthcare provider, was crowned Champion in the “Leadership for Good” category. Other categories included “Capital for Good” and “Technology for Good”.

This year’s awards presentation saw a diverse range of industries represented, from logistics and education to niche sectors such as eyewear design, textile technology and solar energy.

Brands For Good was founded in 2017 with the mission of helping businesses become leaders of positive change in developing economies within Singapore’s local economies. They are all about rewarding businesses that do good, by recognising and honouring SMEs all across Asia for embodying the principles of social responsibility in their everyday business.

The organisation promotes the idea of “activist entrepreneurship”, otherwise known as environmental, social or governance (ESG) when running a business. This combines traditional aspects of entrepreneurship with activism to create a more values-based approach to business. Since the founding of Brands For Good, the organisation has helped more than 250 companies adopt these practices.

Alan Ng, Brands for Good Co-Chairperson, said: “The Brands for Good philosophy underscores the particular importance of intellectual property possessing the potential to ‘do good’,”

“IP, therefore, is not just an economic asset but also an instrument to turn a brilliant idea or invention into a means for the betterment of human life,” he added.

Brands for Good believes that success is not based solely on its business achievements, but also on the positive role it plays in its community and environment. Companies that can achieve this are seen as realistic forces for good, which deserve shouting about.

Nominations for next year’s edition of Brands for Good will open on 5 May 2023. Visit www.brandsforgood.asia/bfg2024-nominate for more.

