Donald Trump says he will be arrested soon over Stormy Daniels case

Ex president Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested in the coming week in relation to the Stormy Daniels case. He is alleged to have given hush money to the adult film actress.

Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on March 18 that he anticipates being arrested on Tuesday in the case related to Stormy Daniels.

No Crime with Stormy Daniels

Trump who is running for president in 2024 said that he has not committed any crime in the Stormy Daniel case, though he did not say what he expects to be charged with. He did however say that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office was “corrupt and highly political”.

His exact post on Truth Social reads as follows;

“Now illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week, protest, take our nation back!

A spokesperson for Trump said, “There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept, and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!”.

Porn Star

The New York Times reported that officials are apparently looking into security arrangements at the Manhattan Criminal Court should there be an indictment. He is expected to be charged in connection with the hush money payment his former fixer and lawyer, Michael D. Cohen made to the porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Mr Trump.

Mr Cohen paid $130,000 to Daniels to bury the whole story and the payment was made just before the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors will probably go after him for falsely recording the payment to Mr Cohen as “legal expenses.”

