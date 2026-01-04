Tom Clancy's Amazon 2019 series Jack Ryan, turns out to be the Reality of the US attack on Venezuela

In a dramatic turn of international events, Malaysia has officially condemned the United States' military engagement in Venezuela, a move that has whipped up global discourse.

As news broke of U.S. forces capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, social media erupted with clips from Amazon's popular political thriller, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which many users claim eerily "predicted" this crisis.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of January 3, 2026, involved U.S. troops executing a swift strike that has drawn both shock and alarm from leaders worldwide.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed serious concerns over the U.S. actions, describing them as an unprecedented breach of international law and a dangerous violation of Venezuela's sovereignty. "President Maduro and his wife must be released without any undue delay," he declared, emphasising the troubling precedent set by the forcible removal of a sitting head of state.

In a statement posted on his platform, former President Donald Trump proclaimed, "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been captured."

Accompanying his announcement was a controversial image showing Maduro blindfolded aboard the USS Iwo Jima, cementing the dramatic nature of the operation.

Echoes of this real-world scenario can be found in Jack Ryan, a series whose second season, released in 2019, is steeped in the tumultuous political landscape of Venezuela.

The storyline centres around a fictional president, Nicolás Reyes, navigating the treacherous waters of corruption, rigged elections, and the shadowy operations of U.S. intelligence.

The show captures the essence of real events unfolding in Venezuela. Social media has erupted with viewers noting how closely the show’s plot resembles current events, with one user pointing out a scene in which a small team launches a helicopter assault on the Venezuelan presidential palace.