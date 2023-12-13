Celebrity Entertainment USA

Is vinyl making a comeback?

ByLydia Koh

December 13, 2023
Vinyl, once the domain of rock legends like The Rolling Stones and contemporary icons like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray, is staging an impressive comeback, challenging the supremacy of digital streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify. Despite the presence of these streaming giants, vinyl record sales have surged.

The previous year marked the highest sales volume since 1990, with 5.5 million copies sold. In the initial nine months of 2023, sales escalated by over 13%, tallying nearly 4 million vinyl LPs sold, according to data from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). In this digital music era, what’s driving this revival of traditional vinyl?

Photo: Wikipedia/Vinyl

Emotional attachment to vinyl

The BPI spokesperson suggests to Metro UK that the enduring appeal of vinyl originates from fans’ profound emotional attachment to the format and the passionate connection it sparks. As someone who cherishes vinyl, the Metro.co.uk writer confirms the unique auditory experience of listening to cherished albums on this format.

Every record in the writer’s collection, whether it’s a remastered gem like Oasis’ “The Masterplan” or an original Pink Floyd pressing, provides visual splendor and an immediate reminder of the musical treasures held within. Can browsing a static image on a streaming platform evoke a similar feeling? Many vinyl collectors, like Deb McCormick from Lancashire, argue otherwise.

Unmatched sense of perfection and nostalgia

For users, grasping an album, appreciating the artwork, and relishing the needle’s descent evoke a unique sense of perfection and nostalgia. They’re part of a collective of collectors enchanted by the nostalgia and the fascination of owning various versions of a single album. The recent return of HMV to London’s Oxford Street, following a hiatus, signals a robust endorsement of physical stores.

This resurgence isn’t limited to major retailers; smaller independent stores like Norman Records in Leeds are also thriving. Founder Phil Leigh attributes this vinyl revival to a yearning for something tangible and genuine, emphasizing the immersive and personal nature of vinyl listening.

