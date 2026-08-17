'500 applications for that single role': A hiring manager's honest LinkedIn post sparks Reddit's most revealing hiring conversation yet

A LinkedIn post from a hiring manager who received 500 applications for a single job opening in one month has gone viral on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell, garnering over 1,000 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

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“500 people, each hoping this could be their turn,” the original poster wrote. “Wish I could hire them all but can’t. That’s the hard truth of where things are right now. So much talent, and not enough opportunities.”

They closed with encouragement for job seekers hearing silence more than anything else: “Please don’t lose hope. Your opportunity will come. Keep grinding.”

What Reddit said

Several commenters spoke from direct experience managing similar volumes, and the picture they painted was complicated by a factor that has changed the application landscape fundamentally: AI agents submitting applications on behalf of job seekers, often without their ongoing knowledge.

“Had an honest conversation with a hiring manager in tech,” one commenter wrote. “She was saying that people use AI agents to apply and forget to have them stop scraping for jobs and applying. More than half of them are AI agent-submitted apps and if they go through, more than 80% of the people decline interviews. It’s a complete waste of time for everyone involved and it hurts people trying to apply in today’s job market, making it even worse than it actually is.”

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Another described filling a software engineering position that attracted more than 1,200 applicants. “A good number of these came from AI agents, so it’s possible several people didn’t know they were applicants. At least 75 more were clearly fakes.”

A CTO who received 2,000 applications for a VP of Engineering position pointed to the mechanics enabling the volume: “One-click apply on LinkedIn and AI job-posting has greatly increased the number of applications per job.”

One commenter described receiving 300 applications for a technical role in three days. Of those, 12 were remotely qualified and actually eligible to work in the United States. Of the 12, two were worth bringing in for an interview.

Another described a manager who reviewed 650 applications for a single position. The commenter who eventually got the role took it out of desperation, even with a massive cut in pay and conditions from their previous job. “The job market is hell,” they said simply.