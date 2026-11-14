Beyond skyscrapers and mega-projects: How China is focusing on everyday life

67-year-old Ms Zhu finally stopped dreading lunch. Not because of a miracle cure for her diabetes condition, and certainly not because she paid for an expensive private doctor. Like many ordinary residents in her neighbourhood, she got a dedicated public health management team ready to step in before a glucose spike triggers her panic.

When we talk about development or modernisation, we often talk about skylines, the robots, and industrial capacity. But the metric that actually changes a life rarely shows up in macro statistics. A city's warmth isn't measured by the height of its skyscrapers. It's measured by whether an elderly woman can manage her blood sugar without fear, whether a truck driver has a place to rest, whether children can enjoy reading safely in a school near home.

That idea sits at the centre of one episode in a podcast series I've been working on about how China plans its modernisation. In preparation for the writing, I kept noticing the same pattern: when development plans are based on the practical, specific needs of ordinary people, the results are tangible. When they aren't, even impressive statistics can feel irrelevant. It made me realise that "meeting the people's aspirations for a better life" isn't just a political slogan. It has to be a practical working method.

Why the small things matter most

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Mega-projects are impressive in their own right, but they don't always reflect daily life. A country can build the world's longest highway network, but if a long-haul trucker has nowhere to enjoy a good night's sleep, the infrastructure provision leaves much to be desired. It can construct world-class medical centres, but if an elderly person still lacks the means to manage chronic diabetes at home, healthcare hasn't truly delivered the intended results.

Development works better when it addresses everyday friction. That is what stood out to me while examining China's 15th Five-Year Plan from 2026-2030.

Of the 20 major indicators, seven are directly related to people's well-being. This again reflects the people-centred development philosophy implemented under the leadership of Xi Jinping in China's national planning and top-level design.

From blood sugar monitoring to health management teams

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Sanming City in eastern China's Fujian Province offers a good example. In the health education room at Shaxian General Hospital, Ms Zhu took out her phone, skillfully opened a WeChat mini-program, and showed her blood sugar curve for the week to her health manager, Le Lijuan. "Xiaole, look! My post-meal glucose reading was 6.8, and my morning fasting level was 5.3. I'm pretty much 'graduating' from blood sugar worries, am I not?" she asked with a smile.

Three months earlier, however, Ms Zhu had been in a very different situation. She had lived with diabetes for three years and had been taking insulin for two, yet she still couldn't figure out why her blood sugar kept going up and down. To ease her anxiety, a specialist physician adjusted her medication regimen, while a traditional Chinese medicine doctor taught her to soak her feet in warm water and massage pressure-relief acupoints every day. Last but not least, a health management specialist taught her how to use a continuous glucose monitor, turning her attention from "What can't I eat?" into "How can I eat more healthily?"

In Sanming City, this three-tier support model isn't reserved for a privileged few; it covers roughly 90% of local residents diagnosed with hypertension and Type 2 diabetes. Behind it is the city's "whole-body, whole-life-cycle health service" system.

This is what people-centred reform looks like in real life when it works. It's not symbolic. It fills gaps, builds systems, and creates a sense that development is shared rather than imposed.

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From a truck driver's request to provincial policy

The same principle applies beyond healthcare. Long Bing, a truck driver from Changde in central China's Hunan Province, felt this deeply. Having driven heavy trucks for more than a decade, he knows all too well what truck drivers really want—it's simple: a place to pull over for a sip of hot water and a solid rest during long-haul trips.

And his voice was heard at a "special" meeting in 2020.

Thinking back to that moment, he said: "Back in September 2020, I had the opportunity to attend a grassroots representatives' meeting chaired by General Secretary Xi. I was really nervous at the time, but I still spoke honestly about what was on my mind. I told them I hoped we could have a safe, cosy place to rest, and a freight information platform of our own. The General Secretary listened carefully and said to us: 'We value grassroots voices a great deal.' And I remember thinking—me, as a truck driver—could I really make a difference for my fellow drivers?"

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Within less than three months, provincial transport authorities began rolling out dedicated "Drivers’ Homes"—roadside stations equipped with laundry rooms, hot water, basic beds, and secure, monitored parking bays. Today, over 120 of these facilities operate across Hunan.