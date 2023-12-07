Celebrity Entertainment USA

Mother’s milk healed Serena William’s sunburn under eyes

ByLydia Koh

December 7, 2023
Serena

Serena Williams, the renowned tennis star, revealed an unconventional skincare remedy—applying her own mother’s milk to treat a sunburn.

In a TikTok video, she shared her surprising success after a week of using mother’s milk beneath her sunburned eye. Although she didn’t offer visual evidence, she expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

Serena, a mother of two, resorted to this remedy after a sunburn incident caused by using retinol, a skincare product known for its sun sensitivity effects, on her already sensitive skin. Given her surplus mother’s milk and its efficacy in treating her children, she decided to experiment with it.

Photo: Instagram/Serena Williams

Singer Halsey also praised benefits of mother’s milk

While Williams didn’t provide proof of the treatment’s effectiveness, she isn’t the only celebrity endorsing mother’s milk’s healing potential. Singer Halsey also praised its benefits, highlighting its richness in antioxidants and beneficial fats that aid in the skin’s healing process.

After welcoming her son in 2021, Halsey became more mindful of the products she used on her face, recognizing the intimacy between her and her baby and the importance of safe skincare choices in that context.

Both Williams and Halsey spotlight the therapeutic properties of mother’s milk for skincare, acknowledging its natural components as beneficial for healing and soothing purposes.

Their experiences reflect a trend where individuals explore unconventional yet reportedly effective natural remedies for skincare, emphasizing the significance of safe and nurturing options, especially for parents closely interacting with their children.

Hannity Grills Trump: Demands ironclad pledge against power abuse

