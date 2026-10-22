‘The resume was never read’: Job seeker rejected just two minutes after applying
A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell from someone whose spouse spent time carefully working through a job application. They took the time to read the requirements, filled in every field, uploaded a resume, and answered the screening questions. However, two minutes after submission, a rejection email arrived.
The reason given: too many profiles received, proceeding with better-fitting candidates.
“To get rejected in 2 minutes for an almost matching job requirement is disheartening,” the original poster wrote.
What Reddit said
The thread showed sympathy to the original poster, but also offered a possible explanation for what a two-minute rejection actually means.
The most common theory was that the role had already been filled before the application was submitted. “Job was likely already filled before she even applied,” one commenter said.
Another comment pointed to knockout questions as another likely explanation. “Maybe there was a knockout question that caused an automatic rejection. Were there any questions about citizenship, working onsite, or anything else non-specific role-related that seems to be looking for a specific answer?”
One commenter also raised the possibility of a data entry error: “Or there was an error with her entries? [What if] she entered non-citizen when it required citizenship.”
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One offered encouragement alongside a practical tip: “That quick rejection is frustrating, especially after carefully matching everything. Next time, tailor your resume to highlight experiences directly relevant to the job requirements. Adjusting your CV to align more closely with the job description can help it stand out.” It is fair advice. Unfortunately, the two-minute timeline suggests the resume was never read.