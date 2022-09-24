Kim Jones posts snaps of Jericho Rosales amid split rumors

- Advertisement -

Manila– Kim Jones just indirectly belied gossip that she and her husband, Jericho Rosales, have broken up.

She did so by uploading a series of candid photos of the actor taken at a beach.

“Birthday boy in his natural habitat. This year is yours @jerichorosalesofficial!!!!,” her caption read.

Jericho immediately replied: “I loooove! Back at you, (crown emoji)! (orange heart emoji).”

Rumors about Kim and Jericho having supposedly broken up circulated in social media some time ago.

It was in 2014 when the couple tied the knot.

Four years ago, Jericho also penned a sweet message for his wife.

He said: “Dear Kimberley, 7 years ago you introduced me to mp3s. Today i still listen to cds. But I’m definitely a better version of myself because of you. Not a lot of folks know how much you help me with my personal and career issues and decisions.

“On the other hand, I’m so proud of everything you have become and achieved. You never fail to impress me. To my best friend, cheers to more years of annoying each other and laughing ’til we pee!

“I am so happy to be your recce partner.”

