'You can always ask for help': Reddit names the management trap hiding in plain sight

A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell has the netizens talking about someone between jobs and reflecting on a pattern they noticed across multiple companies. During onboarding, the phrase was always presented as evidence of a supportive culture in the workplace, but when they actually asked for help—with an overwhelming workload, with chaotic, undocumented processes, with instructions they had only been shown once on a lagging Zoom call—the offer evaporated and was replaced with a performance narrative.

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Asking about the workload became a time management issue. Asking a process question twice became a failure to retain information. Asking for clarity on something that changed every week became evidence of inability to adapt.

“It feels like managers only use that phrase as a legal shield,” the original poster wrote. “That way, when you eventually burn out or make a mistake under a mountain of work, they can wash their hands of it and say, ‘Well, we told them they could ask for help.’”

What Reddit said

One commenter described getting dinged in their first performance review specifically for asking questions during their first couple of months: “I was told over and over you can always ask for help. So I did to make sure I was doing things as the company expected. Then my first performance review I was dinged on ‘asking too many questions and needing hand-holding.’ OK then, I’ll just figure it out on my own and hope for the best.”

Another had developed a workaround that reframes asking for help as asking for someone’s opinion: “I’ve learned to phrase it so they use it as an ego boost [by asking] ‘if you were in this situation what would you do?’ or ‘what do you think is the best way to go about x?’ Straight up asking leaves a bad connotation of incompetence. Asking for advice means they feel smart.”

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One commenter shared what it looks like when the culture actually works, and how rare it is: “In all my years of experience, there was only one place where it was genuinely fine and encouraged to ask for help from your coworkers. Because my team was really great and my manager was awesome and we all had the same goal.”

Another described the specific whiplash of managers who perform supportiveness during orientation and then disappear when it matters: “My managers during orientation were all nice and smiles and ‘we support our team! You have to speak up for support! We care about our employees!’ And when I actually did reach out for help, it was ‘no I can’t help with that’ without even giving me the time of day as to why not.”