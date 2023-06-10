Philips OLED807 Ambilight TV: Philips Continuing to Challenge Competitors With Low-Priced Yet Powerful TV Sets

Philips is a leading electronics brand that is always appreciated for launching cutting-edge TV technology at surprisingly low prices compared to competitors. The new Philips OLED807 continues this trend with a new OLED EX Panel, a new ‘AI’ P5 video processor, and Android Operating System (OS). The TV set has already bagged the prestigious EISA Best Buy OLED TV award and another 20 awards for its design.

The OLED807’s design resembles the OLED806, featuring a slightly slimmer flush black bezel with a thin grey metal edge. The TV is thicker at 6.8cm, possibly due to its unique Next Generation Ambilight system, which offers individual LED control for more accurate image matching and an enhanced viewing experience that matches the ambient light surrounding the TV system with the content on-screen.

The OLED Revolution

Speaking of onscreen content – Philips has used its new ‘AI’ P5 Picture Quality processor, providing vivid colours and impressive contrast, with brightness surpasses standard OLED panels by 30%, ensuring excellent picture quality even in brightly lit rooms, which is great for movie nights with friends and family.

Philips has taken a significant stride with the OLED807 series by introducing the IMAX Enhanced support and HDR formats. The IMAX Enhanced feature uses advanced algorithms to deliver sharp 4K images, giving the content a life-like look and feel.

This innovative technology, combined with the 6th Gen P5 AI from Philips, optimises content to the IMAX aspect ratio and the high-quality, high-brightness display of an IMAX Enhanced certified TV.

The OLED807 also expands the smart picture modes from two to seven with the new AI Auto Film Mode, including Filmmaker Mode. When Dolby Vision content is detected, the TV automatically switches to Dolby Vision Dark settings. The new Crystal Clear mode replaces the previous Vivid mode, offering ultra-crisp images and rich colours with a more natural balance between sharpness, colour, and contrast.

One good news for gamers is the enhanced sound quality with a powerful 70W (RMS) 2.1 sound system supported by four passive radiators. The TV is part of the Philips TV & Wireless Home System, allowing it to function as part of an app-controlled high-resolution, multi-room audio system that will take your gaming experience up a notch.

The OLED807 has two HDMI 2.1 sockets, with one also supporting eARC. Philips includes standard ARC support in the remaining HDMIs, allowing both HDMI 2.1s to be free for gaming devices while offering sound connectivity. This is what sets Philips apart from competitors like Sony and Panasonic.

OLED807 Offers

Featuring the latest Android 11 TV OS, the OLED807 offers an intuitive interface with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. As is with new model releases, the TV comes with a new pedestal that allows the unit to swivel nicely, which is also an excellent addition for game and movie nights.

TP Vision – a leading consumer electronics company from the Netherlands- is focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing Philips’ branded TV sets, combining the superior Philips technology with their tried and tested processes to deliver the latest Philips TV sets to consumers in Singapore.

The new Philips OLED807 can be bought from all leading electronics outlets, including Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, and Harvey Norman, as of 1st April 2023. TP Vision is also offering the first 50 customers that buy the TV sets a Free XBOX Series S worth $469.90. In addition, customers who wish to trade in any old TV sets from and above 40 inches to the OLED807 will receive cashouts from S$50 to S$250.

For more information, please visit: www.tpvision.com, Philips 55” OLED807, Philips 65” OLED807 and Philips 77” OLED807 .

