Musk says SpaceX restricted Ukraine’s Starlink access over alleged terms violations

INTERNATIONAL: SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has said the company restricted Ukraine’s access to its satellite communication technology after the Ukrainian military allegedly violated Starlink’s terms of service by using the system for offensive drone strikes.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk said Ukraine had used Starlink to carry out attacks that killed people, adding that the company had closed the loophole the previous week.

“Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week,” Musk wrote, as quoted by CNBC.

He also defended SpaceX’s role in supporting Ukraine, saying the company had “done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR”.

The remarks came amid growing concerns over the impact of restrictions on Starlink and Starshield, which Ukraine relies on for military communications, drone operations and logistical support.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Ukraine reports restoration of satellite service speeds

According to CNBC, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said earlier on Saturday that monitoring systems had recorded the restoration of high-speed service on Starlink and Starshield, a day after Ukrainian officials reported that restrictions remained in place.

“The monitoring systems of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially record the restoration of the speed of Starlink/Starshield,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the connection remained stable even when equipment was moving at speeds exceeding 400km/h.

The ministry said its monitoring systems had previously recorded limitations in the services but that speed indicators had since returned to normal.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Starlink serves commercial customers through SpaceX’s satellite internet network, while Starshield is the company’s parallel military and government version using the same underlying technology.

The reported restoration followed days of uncertainty over the restrictions and their effect on Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Trump confirms speaking to Musk about restrictions

Before Musk’s latest announcement, questions remained over who had ordered the restrictions.

Musk had initially suggested that the US government was responsible, while US President Donald Trump said he had no knowledge of the issue. However, Trump confirmed on Saturday that he had spoken to Musk, following a Wall Street Journal report that he had asked the SpaceX chief to ease the restrictions affecting Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“I have spoken to Elon Musk,” Trump told reporters in Florida.

Ukraine warns of impact on frontline operations

Ukrainian officials have raised concerns about the restrictions since Oct 14, saying speed limits imposed on Starshield had undermined the country’s ability to defend itself against Russian attacks.

According to CNBC, officials previously reported that drones travelling at speeds above 100mph could lose their connections, disrupting some military missions.

Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator, a Washington-based think tank focused on energy, defence technology and global trade, also reported that Ukrainian Starshield terminals continued to experience problems on Friday.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Friday that the restrictions remained in place and that service speeds had not been restored at that time.

“Things have become harder — partly because of the Starlink and Starshield policies and speed limits,” Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that Ukraine was still waiting for the United States to deliver previously agreed missile interceptors, while expressing confidence in the country’s ability to withstand Russian attacks.