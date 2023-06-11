Speco® Takes The Lead In Promoting Healthier And Safer Environments With Its Advanced Ambient Sanitisation Technology

Speco®, a Singapore-based award-winning smart sanitiser company, uses its ambient sanitisation technology to make more public and private places in Singapore safer and virus-free. Last March, the company officially launched Speco® Ion, an innovative ambient sanitisation machine that automates hygiene maintenance, veering away from the laborious manual procedure that regular cleaning companies require.

Cleaning Solutions from Speco®

The company uses certified non-toxic cleaning solutions and antiviral coating that are safe even when inhaled or exposed for prolonged periods. With this portable device, sanitisation of offices, establishments, and homes is possible, even during business hours, as it does not disrupt operations.

The device outperforms many other air purifiers on the market as it combines many air purification methods into one, including ultraviolet light (UV) purification, ionic clusters, carbon filtering for germs, and volatile organic compounds. When combined with a disinfection and sanitizing module, it is the first dual air purifier and sanitiser machine in the world.

The company is committed to spreading awareness of the dangers of over-sanitizing, which is also a growing concern among Singaporeans, and keeping work premises virus-free and safe.

Addressing over-sanitization concerns

In 2020, more than 5,000 cases of exposure to chlorine gas during cleaning were reported to poison control centers, with two of those cases ending in death. Disinfectant chemicals have been related to impaired immunological and metabolic processes, elevated asthma rates, and lower fertility. The device can automate and execute disinfection operations at pre-set periods, ensuring that cleaning is carried out consistently throughout the day. The technique uses moderate amounts of chemicals.

- Advertisement -

Speco® Ion has proven to be highly effective in disinfecting residential spaces of up to 93 square meters. This innovative solution was recently utilized in various settings with remarkable outcomes. For instance, a child-care center experienced an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, affecting ten children. However, by implementing Speco Ion for a period of three months, the child-care center successfully mitigated the outbreak and restored a safe environment for the children. Furthermore, a government building that was struggling to meet the Singapore Standard Council’s Code SS554 for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) managed to pass the assessment after integrating Speco Ion into their air purification systems. This notable achievement highlights the efficacy of Speco Ion in improving indoor air quality and maintaining a healthy environment.

Success

Inspired by this success, the Speco® team has since initiated discussions with several building owners to encourage the adoption of ambient sanitisation to ensure that work premises become virus-free without the danger of overexposing the workers and their customers to chemicals.

Speco® was recently shortlisted to represent Singapore in the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Global IP Awards 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland, this July. The award recognises exceptional small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), creators, inventors, and designers who use intellectual property rights to achieve their business goals.

For more information about Speco® and enquiries about Speco®’s ambient sanitising devices, visit www.speco.sg.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Philips OLED807 Ambilight TV: Philips Continuing to Challenge Competitors With Low-Priced Yet Powerful TV Sets

Related Posts